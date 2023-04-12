A Cook County jury awarded $19 million to the family of a baby boy who sustained brain damage during delivery at a Chicago hospital and died 10 months later.According to the complaint, the baby’s death was the result of obstetrical malpractice during labor and delivery.On Oct. 17, 2016, Charlene Moore was admitted to St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago for the birth of her child.Moore underwent a vaginal birth after previously giving birth via cesarean. She was allegedly given Cervidil at the hospital to induce labor.According …