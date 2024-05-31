A Cook County jury awarded $2.2 million to a man whose left shoulder was injured in a collision with a semi-truck.Jeffrey Brungart, then 39, was driving southbound when he entered an intersection to make a left turn onto Route 53 in Romeoville on Nov. 15, 2019.As he was attempting to complete his turn onto eastbound Belmont Drive, the light turned red.A semi-tractor trailer, driven by Zakaria Awwad, drove through the red light and crashed into the right side of Brungart’s vehicle, according to the complaint.Awwad was an …