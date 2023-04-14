A Cook County jury awarded $2.8 million to a woman claiming long lasting pain and disfigurement due to an unnecessary surgical procedure on her feet by a Schaumburg podiatrist.Maureen Walsh, 58, became a patient of Foot First Podiatry in Schaumburg in December 2017.She was under the care of Keith Sklar to discuss treatment options for a bunion on her left foot. According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, Foot First offered “minimally invasive” bunion removal.On Jan. 12, 2017, Walsh underwent the surgical …