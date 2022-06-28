A Cook County jury awarded $20 million to a mother and her son, who sustained a severe brain injury at birth caused by a lack of oxygen during an allegedly delayed C-section.Bonita Johnson, then 23, was 40 weeks pregnant when she arrived at Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Oak Lawn to induce labor on Oct. 15, 2014. According to her complaint, the fetus was impacted by an intrauterine growth restriction. The medical staff was allegedly aware of the condition and was required to monitor events during labor …