A Cook County jury awarded $23 million to a 7-year-old girl and her parents for birth injuries from a delayed Cesarean section that resulted in brain damage and cerebral palsy.Alexis Willis, who was 32 weeks pregnant at the time, arrived at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago on Jan. 9, 2017 with complaints of decreased fetal movement.Willis was on a monitor for about an hour and 10 minutes, and was eventually diagnosed with severe preeclampsia, a type of high blood pressure that some people experience during pregnancy …