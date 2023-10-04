A Cook County jury awarded a record $32.7 million to a man who lost his right foot after doctors allegedly failed to diagnose a blood clot, despite his medical history of being prone to them.The verdict is the highest reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter for the loss of one leg or foot in Illinois.Plaintiff William Fern has a history of ulcerative colitis and a past pulmonary embolism, according to his attorneys.In the week before he lost his foot, Fern completed a six-month course of anticoagulation medication for a …