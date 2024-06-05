A Cook County jury awarded $3 million to the daughter of a woman who died after a nurse allegedly gave her an incorrect dosage of pain medication multiple times while under hospice care.Norma Darnell, then 76, was a resident at long-term nursing care facility Alden Courts of Waterford in Aurora.She was admitted in 2017 as she was experiencing bouts of pneumonia and exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Shortly after she was admitted, Darnell was placed under hospice care for end-stage COPD.Darnell …