A Cook County jury awarded $3.25 million to the family of a man who died after his doctor allegedly failed to diagnose an aortic dissection.On Jan. 26, 2018, Hans Wolf, 71, went to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin after experiencing a “lightning bolt type of sensation” from his heart to his back, the plaintiff’s attorneys said.Wolf was admitted to the emergency room with complaints of chest pain and pressure. While in the ER, he was given a differential diagnosis to determine what was happening. Hospital personnel …