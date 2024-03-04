A Cook County jury awarded $3 million to a man who had a stroke but was misdiagnosed with a migraine and sent home from an Elgin hospital, though it found him partially at fault for not following up with a neurologist as directed.Daniel Caruso, then 44, was an electrician. When he woke up for work on Aug. 18, 2014, he wasn’t feeling well.He was eventually transported by ambulance to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin for extreme right sided headache and tingling and numbness in his right arm and leg.Caruso was placed …