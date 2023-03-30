A Cook County jury awarded $4.9 million in a lawsuit over a car crash caused by a police van that killed an 84-year-old woman and injured several others.The police vehicle ran a red light and collided with another police car, resulting in injuries to several other occupants of cars at the intersection, attorneys said.Verona Etrulia Gunn, then 84, was in a car with Vicki Steverson and Maris Oliver on May 25, 2019. They were stopped at an intersection in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Another family member who is …