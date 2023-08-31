A Cook County jury Wednesday returned a $40.75 million verdict for the family of a man who died of mesothelioma after allegedly being exposed to asbestos over a 33-year period.Annette Beneville sued John Crane Inc. in Cook County Circuit Court as the executor of her father Bruce Torgerson’s estate, alleging negligence-products liability under the Survival Act and Wrongful Death Act.Beneville’s second amended complaint alleged that while working in a variety of roles — including as a laborer, engineer, and …