A Cook County jury awarded a record $41 million to a criminal defense attorney who was disabled after having a stroke as a result of his doctors allegedly failing to properly manage his blood thinning medication.According to the Jury Verdict Reporter, the award is the highest reported stroke verdict in Illinois and a record reported medical malpractice verdict for plaintiffs over age 70.Craig Pierce, now 72, was admitted to OSF HealthCare System’s St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment of pneumonia on Feb. 28 …