A Cook County jury awarded $42.4 million to the family of a quadriplegic man who died at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after falling into a coma from respiratory arrest and hypoxia while awaiting surgery.Scott Wilcox, then 47, was a patient at Advocate Condell on July 28, 2017. He was being monitored for baclofen withdrawal and potential surgical replacement of his baclofen pump.Wilcox became a quadriplegic after a skiing accident when he was 26 years old. A pump was implanted near his abdomen to deliver …