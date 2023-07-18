A Cook County jury awarded a slightly higher $43.8 million verdict in the retrial of a case by an Indiana couple over the woman’s paralysis after a semi-truck crash.A jury initially awarded a $43.5 million verdict on May 13, 2021 in what is noted as the first jury trial at the Daley Center after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.The defendants moved for a new trial, citing the behavior and conduct of the plaintiffs’ counsel during the trial. The post-trial motion was pending for about a year before a judge ruled on it …