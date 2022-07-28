A Cook County jury awarded $45.3 million to a man left with permanent brain damage after a failed intubation when he arrived at the emergency room after he fell off a balcony.Steven Butts, then 30, was at a friend’s house when he fell from a second-story balcony on July 20, 2019. His mother drove him to Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago. He had facial trauma, including facial fractures, a missing tooth and a broken jaw.The emergency room physician, Michael Soo-Young Joo, determined that Butts needed to be transferred to …