A Cook County jury awarded a record $5.2 million to a woman who was told she had a miscarriage but later learned that the baby was still alive while undergoing a procedure to remove the fetus from her womb.The fetus died as a result of the procedure.Grace Orozco, then 40, discovered she was pregnant Oct. 29, 2015 after a urine test came back positive, despite undergoing a sterilization procedure two years prior.She went to Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital Nov. 12, 2015 for a first-trimester ultrasound, performed by Shamim …