A Cook County jury awarded $5.3 million to the family of a woman who died after an intestinal leak escalated to septic shock following an abdominal surgery. Jerrilyn Koch, 68, had a history of abdominal issues and prior surgeries related to diverticulitis.Her condition required another surgery to correct an issue with her bladder and large intestines, according to the plaintiff’s attorneys. On Dec. 20, 2018, Koch was admitted to the hospital then called Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates for abdominal …