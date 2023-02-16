A Cook County jury awarded $5.5 million to the family of a 19-day-old baby that died from cardiac arrest due to congenital heart defects that went undiagnosed at a Park Ridge hospital.On June 3, 2017, the parents of Sunaina Sarath, a 19-day-old infant, contacted Advocate Lutheran General Hospital complaining that their baby was experiencing respiratory issues.The parents used the hospital’s “Mommy Pager Service” to share their concerns and were reassured by one of the hospital’s residents that the …