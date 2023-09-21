A Cook County jury awarded a record $5.5 million to the family of an 80-year-old woman who died from a lack of supplemental oxygen after allegedly failing to receive timely help when the power went out in her room at a nursing home in Palos Heights.It is a record verdict for a nursing home death involving a senior citizen as reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter.Bettye Patterson was a resident of long-term nursing care facility Providence Palos Heights. She required supplemental oxygen because of underlying chronic …