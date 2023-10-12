A Cook County jury awarded $55 million to a man who has severe and permanent brain damage as a result of an injury during his birth at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago. On April 12, 2003, Shannette Slater went to the hospital for the delivery of her son, Shamond Butler, now 20. Slater was under the care of then fellow-in-training Monique Schoenhage and then resident-in-training Michelle Kominiarek to oversee an induction of labor. Neither were board-certified physicians. Slater was considered high …