A Cook County jury awarded $5 million to a woman who fractured her hip in a car crash and is unable to walk without assistance. Sandra Gibbons, then 71, was driving in Palatine on May 30, 2020 when she stopped at an intersection and was waiting to turn left. David Bothwell was heading south. When he approached the intersection, he allegedly veered out of his lane, crossed over the traffic lines and crashed into Gibbons’ car that was stopped facing north, according to the complaint. The impact caused Gibbons’ knee to hit …