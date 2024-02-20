A Cook County jury awarded $6.47 million to a man and his wife over injuries he sustained from a malpositioned hip implant that was allegedly overlooked by his orthopedic surgeon.Thomas Augustine, then 58, of Streator was admitted to Loyola Medical Center for a total right hip arthroplasty on July 11, 2018.The procedure was performed by Karen Wu, an orthopedic surgeon and admitted agent of Loyola. The surgery required an implant, and Augustine was discharged a couple of days later.Augustine saw Wu again on Aug, 29, 2018 …