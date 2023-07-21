A Cook County jury awarded $6 million to the family of a woman who died as a result of an opioid addiction the family claims was caused by her doctor. Ebeilda Ramirez, then 41, was under the care of pain management physician Holly S. Carobene with Comprehensive Pain Care in Harvey to manage neck and back pain from a work-related accident. Ramirez was treated by Carobene for about four years, starting in June 2011. She was prescribed hydrocodone pain medication with refills nearly every month, according to the complaint …