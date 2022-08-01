A Cook County jury awarded $6 million to the family of a 19-year-old man who died after going into cardiac arrest while playing basketball, an activity that his doctor didn’t restrict even though the teen allegedly had prior health issues.The case marks the first plaintiff’s side verdict for longtime defense attorney Barry G. Bollinger, who is now lead attorney in the medical malpractice department for Vrdolyak Law Group. Bollinger represented the family of Sisto Bernal, 19, who first passed out while playing …