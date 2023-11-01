A Cook County jury awarded $7.1 million to a woman who sustained deep second-degree burns from a flash fire caused by an allegedly defective cooking spray can made by Conagra Brands, Inc.This was the first of more than 50 cases with similar allegations naming Conagra sprays, including those under the Pam label, to go to verdict. The remaining cases are pending in Cook County Circuit Court. On May 9, 2017, Tammy Reese, 52, of Pennsylvania, was using cooking spray while working in the kitchen at the Hub City Club in …