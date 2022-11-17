A Cook County jury awarded $7.27 million to an elderly couple who alleged a car accident caused one of them a traumatic brain injury.In 2018, Joseph and Jeanne Sobeck, then 82 and 74, of Chicago were involved in a car accident in which their vehicle was hit by a truck making an illegal U-turn, according to the complaint.The Sobecks sued driver Paul Rottenberg in Cook County Circuit Court for injuries and loss of consortium.Judge Gregory J. Wojkowski presided. The verdict was returned Nov. 10.Michael M. Viglione of Ryan …