A Cook County jury awarded $75.8 million to the family of a now 6-year-old girl who sustained permanent physical injuries and brain damage as a result of negligence during birth at a medical center in Chicago.Tanita Housen, then 37, arrived at the University of Chicago Medical Center Feb. 12, 2018 to give birth to twins, Nasir and Hannah. Housen went into labor the following day.Perpetua T. Goodall was the physician handling labor and delivery. Goodall was also the attending physician responsible for supervising fourth …