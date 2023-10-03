A Cook County jury awarded $8.9 million to a man who had to have his left arm amputated due to a flesh-eating disease that allegedly went undiagnosed by doctors at an Aurora hospital. On Nov. 15, 2016, Derek Windsor, then 34, went to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora complaining of pain in his left arm, a fever and chills. While at the emergency room, a CT scan was conducted on Windsor.Wilson Chang, an apparent agent of Rush Copley, interpreted the scan. The scan allegedly showed gas under the skin, which can be a sign …