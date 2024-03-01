A Cook County jury returned a $39.9 million verdict Thursday for a suburban man who had a stroke at 37 after a doctor allegedly failed to treat his high blood pressure.It is the highest reported verdict for a stroke in Illinois, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter.Jennifer DeAngelo sued Advocate Health Partners, Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. and Advocate Good Shepherd Health Partners Ltd. in Cook County Circuit Court on behalf of her husband Antonio DeAngelo of Hoffman Estates.The complaint alleged that DeAngelo …