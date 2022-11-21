A Cook County Circuit Court jury Friday ruled that emissions from medical device sterilization company Sterigenics’ Willowbrook plant did not cause an Illinois woman’s cancer. The case is the second of more than 760 pending lawsuits in Cook County against Sterigenics to go to trial. A Cook County jury previously awarded $363 million to plaintiff Sue Kamuda in the first case, a record amount for an individual plaintiff in Illinois.Plaintiff Teresa Fornek claimed in her lawsuit that excessive ethylene oxide (EtO) exposure …