A Cook County jury found a general contractor was not liable for injuries a union painter sustained when he fell from a scaffold while working at a construction site. Steven McGillivray, then 57, was a painter employed by Skyline Decorating. He was hired on an interior commercial build out project near Fulton Market.Skender Construction, LLC was the general contractor for the project. While painting a ceiling on a scaffold on Nov. 5, 2018, McGillivray fell off the side about 6 feet. There was no guardrail on the scaffold …