A Cook County jury found a doctor and Chicago hospital not liable in a wrongful death case of a 9-year-old girl with a blood disorder. Sophya Barry, then 8, had immune thrombocytopenia, a type of disorder where her platelet levels were very low. In February 2017, Sophya was taken to the University of Chicago Medicine to seek care for hip and leg bruising, according to the complaint. She was referred to Jennifer McNeer, a pediatric hematologist with the University of Chicago Medical Center.At issue in the suit was the two …