A Cook County jury found two doctors not liable in a wrongful death case alleging they misinterpreted the results of a stress test.Shirley Clark, 70, saw her primary care physician several times complaining of various issues including shortness of breath. After a visit in August 2015, her doctor ordered a medication-induced stress test.On Aug. 17, 2015, Clark went to UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey for the test.Ripple R. Doshi, a cardiologist with Advanced Heart Group, S.C., interpreted the EKG …