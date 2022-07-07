The Cook County Circuit Court Law Division issued an order Wednesday implementing time standards for case closures in civil cases with more than $30,000 in requested damages.General Administrative Order 22-2, entered by Law Division Presiding Judge James P. Flannery, applies time standards to all cases filed on and after Jan. 1, 2022.According to the order, the time standards require that 75% of cases be completed in 18 months, 90% be completed in 24 months and 98% be completed in 36 months. Completion is defined as a …