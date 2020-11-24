A new initiative by the Cook County government and the Chicago Bar Foundation will offer pro bono legal assistance to residents with eviction, foreclosure and tax-debt issues.Cook County Legal Aid for Housing and Debt, or CCLAHD — pronounced like “clad” — was announced in a virtual press conference Monday on Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s Facebook page.Within the CCLAHD initiative is the Early Resolution Program, which will provide counseling, mediation and case management to residents facing eviction …