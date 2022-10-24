Due to “rising COVID-19 cases and increasing hospitalizations,” Cook County facilities are suspending removal of plexiglass “sneeze guards” until further notice, according to a memo from Cook County Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans.Plexiglass shields are currently used in courthouses, jails and other Cook County-owned facilities.Evans issued the announcement after receiving a memo from the Department of Facilities Management, which stated that decision is due to ongoing trends in COVID-19 variation …