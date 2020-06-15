Amy Coney Barrett Diane P. Wood

A divided federal appeals court handed a victory to critics who allege the Trump administration is trying to keep a disproportionate number of nonwhite immigrants out of the United States.

In a 2-1 ruling last week, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from enforcing its version of the “public charge” rule in Illinois.

The Immigration and Nationality Act allows the executive branch to deny visas and green cards to immigrants it determines are likely to be dependent on public benefits like Medicaid, food stamps, housing subsidies or cash assistance.

Critics maintain the version of the public charge rule published by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security redefines the term “public charge” to exclude from the country many foreign nationals who receive only minimal benefits.

The 7th Circuit’s majority on Wednesday did not rule on Cook County’s claim that Homeland Security acted arbitrarily and capriciously in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act in crafting the rule.

But the majority held U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman did not abuse his discretion in concluding the county is likely to succeed on the merits of that claim.

Feinerman found the rule is arbitrary and capricious on the ground that the Immigration and Nationality Act requires noncitizens to receive substantial and continued government assistance — not merely minimal benefits — before they may be deemed public charges.

The county sufficiently alleges the rule has “numerous unexplained serious flaws” that Homeland Security has failed to address, the majority wrote.

The county also meets the other requirements for obtaining an injunction, it wrote, including establishing that it is likely to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.

For example, the county plausibly contends noncitizens afraid of being deemed public charges are dropping out of or failing to enroll in Medicaid and other state and federal programs, the majority wrote.

“This already has led to reduction in rates of preventive medicine and caused immigrants to rely on uncompensated emergency care from Cook County’s hospital system; the record supports the prediction that those harms will only get worse,” Chief Judge Diane P. Wood wrote for the majority.

“The result for the [c]ounty will be a significant increase in costs it must bear and a higher county-wide risk of vaccine-preventable and other communicable diseases for its population as a whole.”

Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner joined the majority opinion.

In a dissent, Judge Amy Coney Barrett maintained the current version of the public charge rule is reasonable.

Barrett rejected the argument that the term “public charge” covers only “someone who is primarily and permanently dependent on government assistance.”

Instead, the historical meaning of “public charge” as well as the current version of the Immigration and Nationality Act show the term is broader than that, Barrett wrote.

She also rejected the argument that Homeland Security is unreasonable in considering the receipt of in-kind benefits — including Medicaid and public housing — as well as cash assistance in determining if someone is a public charge.

“Throughout its centuries-long history, ‘public charge’ has always been associated with dependence on a particular category of government programs: those available based on financial need,” Barrett wrote.

And she wrote the Immigration and Nationality Act gives Homeland Security “relatively wide discretion to specify the degree of benefit usage that renders someone a ‘public charge.’”

The fact that a prior presidential administration interpreted the Immigration and Nationality Act differently than the Trump administration, Barrett wrote, “does not establish that the new interpretation is unreasonable.”

She would send the case back to district court so Feinerman can consider other arguments against the preliminary injunction raised under the Administrative Procedure Act, Barrett wrote.

The majority’s ruling will not have an immediate effect. The U.S. Supreme Court in February stayed the injunction and allowed the Trump administration to enforce the rule in Illinois while the government appealed Feinerman’s ruling.

In a lawsuit filed in September 2019, Cook County and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Inc. alleged the public charge rule violates the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection as well as the Administrative Procedure.

Feinerman entered the preliminary injunction the following month and the Trump administration appealed.

In its opinion, the 7th Circuit’s majority did not address the coalition’s arguments against the injunction.

It is not clear, the majority wrote, that the financial burdens the coalition asserts the public charge rule in placing on it are enough to bring its interests under the protection of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

But only one plaintiff needs to show it has stated a claim within the statute’s “zone of interests,” the majority wrote.

The majority wrote the public also will be served by the injunction.

“Given the dramatic shift in policy the [r]ule reflects and the potentially dire public health consequences of the [r]ule,” Wood wrote, “we agree with the district court that the public interest is better served for the time being by preliminarily enjoining the [r]ule.”

The case is Cook County, Illinois, et al. v. Chad F. Wolf, et al., No. 19-3169.

David E. Morrison of Goldberg Kohn Ltd. argued the case before the 7th Circuit on behalf of Cook County.

In a statement, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said it is pleased with the court’s “landmark” ruling.

“The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office remains steadfast as we work against the implementation of illegal actions that target immigrant families,” the statement says.

“We will continue to defend our injunction while we fight against the merits of the Trump administration’s implementation of discriminatory policies, which threaten to harm the public health and economic well-being of Cook County as a whole.”

Tacy F. Flint of Sidley Austin LLP, who argued the case on behalf of the coalition, said she is pleased the 7th Circuit upheld the injunction.

“But we also know that the Supreme Court’s stay of that injunction remains in place, so the fight continues,” Flint said in a statement. “Time is of the essence for the many people who are negatively impacted by this unlawful rule.”

Another attorney for the coalition, David A. Gordon of Sidley, also praised the court’s ruling.

The preliminary injunction, he said in a statement, “will prevent real harm to our communities.”

Gerard Sinzdak of the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, D.C., argued the case on behalf of the Trump administration.

William E. Havemann of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Office of General Counsel argued the case in support of the county and coalition’s position. The House was given permission to participate in oral argument as amicus curiae.

Neither Havemann nor the Justice Department could be reached for comment.