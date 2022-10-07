A federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing the Cook County Sheriff’s Office of violating pretrial detainees’ rights by purportedly monitoring their use of toilets in courthouse holding cells through video surveillance cameras.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness of the Northern District of Illinois held four former pretrial detainees have no case against Sheriff Thomas J. Dart or Cook County for subjecting them to an unreasonable search in violation of the Fourth Amendment or for intruding on their …