A Cook County Circuit Court judge awarded $1 million to a family in a legal malpractice case alleging a divorce attorney failed to pursue a life insurance policy provision on the father, leaving the children without financial assistance after he died two years later.Denise Resnick retained Howard H. Rosenfeld and his former firm Rosenfeld Hafron Shapiro & Farmer for representation in her divorce from her husband David in 2010.Resnick has twin children with David. Both children have special needs, but one is profoundly …