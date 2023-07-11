Cook County Circuit Court Judge Rena Van Tine, acting presiding judge in the County Division since October 2022, has been elevated to the 1st District Appellate Court following the resignation of Eileen O’Neill Burke and reassignment of Carl A. Walker.Burke could not be reached for comment but has been mentioned as a likely candidate to run for Cook County State’s Attorney, an office Kim Foxx is leaving in 2024.Van Tine’s move, effective July 18, comes after Walker filled the vacancy created by Burke …