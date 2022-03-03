A Cook County jury awarded $3.7 million to a man whose arm was severely injured when a construction company’s vehicle veered onto the sidewalk and hit him.The jury returned a verdict Feb. 24 after a nearly two-week trial before Cook County Circuit Court Associate Judge Mary R. Minella.The award included compensatory damages for William Lief for past and future pain and suffering, disability, future medical expenses and other losses.On June 29, 2018, Lief was walking on the sidewalk on Wolf Road near 195th Street in …