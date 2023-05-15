A Cook County jury awarded $10 million to the family of a woman killed when a driver fleeing from police crashed into her car, also injuring her daughter. On June 24, 2017, Chicago police officers Megan Ryan and Shaun Susnis were assisting in a traffic stop of a vehicle near an area where gunshots were reported.During the traffic stop, one of the passengers exited the car to cooperate with police. The driver fled the scene. Ryan and Susnis followed the car in what the plaintiffs’ attorneys described as a high-speed chase …