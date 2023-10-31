A Cook County jury awarded $25 million to the family of a woman who died of massive pulmonary embolism that was allegedly not timely or appropriately treated. Darci White, then 49, fainted while she was out shopping with her son on Aug. 13, 2016. She was transported by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. According to the plaintiff’s attorneys, White had two more episodes during transport to the hospital in which she lost consciousness.The attorneys said she also had abnormal vital signs, her …