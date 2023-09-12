This story has been updated to correct the accident location.A Cook County jury awarded $9.7 million to a woman who was seriously injured after she was hit by a City of Chicago garbage truck when she was pulled over on the road following a different car accident.On April 12, 2021, Clivia Campos was driving east on West Addison Street in Chicago.Jacqueline Penaranda was driving westbound on the same street and attempted to make a U-turn when she crossed the center line and hit Campos’ vehicle.Campos and Penaranda were …