A Cook County jury awarded $1.8 million to a Texas woman who said she was raped while unconscious by a security guard at a Skokie hotel.The jury returned a verdict on Feb. 24 after a three-week trial before Cook County Circuit Court Associate Judge Robert Senechalle Jr., compensating Karla Gress for her past loss of a normal life and emotional distress.Gress, then 49, of the Dallas area, stayed at the Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago North Shore in Skokie on a work trip in 2013. Gress worked as a medical transcription …