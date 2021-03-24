The Cook County Circuit Court cleared the way for jury trials to resume as early as May 3, ending a 14-month stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.In an updated administrative order issued Tuesday, Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans set the target date as May 3 for civil cases. The court started its first criminal jury trial in a year on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building and has plans for another criminal jury trial to begin March 29 at the Bridgeview courthouse.The full rollout to all courthouses after …