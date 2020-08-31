A former police officer who alleges she was demoted for accusing a supervisor of creating a hostile work environment does not have a case under Chicago’s Governmental Ethics Ordinance, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman dismissed the claim Paulette Norwood brought against the city under the ordinance’s whistleblower provisions.Those provisions protect city employees against retaliation for reporting another employee or a contractor for engaging in conduct that …