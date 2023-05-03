Where district court erred when it impermissibly weighed evidence when deciding aspects of a motion for summary judgment on the question of damages in a copyright infringement suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.Flora, Inc. manufactures herbal supplement and health products. In 2013, Flora hired Joseph Silver to produce ads for two new products, “7 Sources” and “Flor-Essence.” Silver, in turn, hired Amy …