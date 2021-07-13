Where copyright troll could not prove wrongful copying of home design plans because copyright protection in suburban single-family home design was very thin, as a result of common features and functional concerns.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.The Kerstiens family runs a collection of companies that build single-family homes out of Jasper, Indiana. Plan Pros, Inc. and Prime Designs, Inc. are home design companies that license their …