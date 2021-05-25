Where floorplans for suburban single-family homes were subject to the doctrines of scènes à faire and merger, defendant’s plan had to be virtually identical to constitute infringement.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Colin S. Bruce, Central District of Illinois. Design Basics, LLC is a copyright troll. The firm holds copyrights in thousands of floor plans for suburban, single-family homes. The plans consist of basic schematic designs that depict layouts for one and two-story single-family …